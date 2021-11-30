Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TTEC were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TTEC by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,300 shares of company stock worth $3,413,268 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.