Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,323. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.