Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

