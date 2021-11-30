Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21.

