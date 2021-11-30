Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

