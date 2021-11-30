Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

