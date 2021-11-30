Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,758 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AES by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AES by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE AES opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

