Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

