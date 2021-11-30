Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $159,210.55 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. 556,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,714. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

