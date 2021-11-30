Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 5%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.86 and last traded at $135.86. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

