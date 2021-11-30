ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRQR stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.