Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

