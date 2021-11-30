Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

