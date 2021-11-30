Prudential Financial Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after buying an additional 3,602,942 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

