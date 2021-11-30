Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $396,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 240.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 44.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

