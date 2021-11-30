Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

