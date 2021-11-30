Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,264 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.31 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.51 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average is $174.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.