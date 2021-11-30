Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,718 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:CTT opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

