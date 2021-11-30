Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prudential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 610,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,962. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

