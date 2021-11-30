Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Reduced by Analyst

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of GENI opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

