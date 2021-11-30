Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $69.60 million and approximately $265.42 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

