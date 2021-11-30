QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.47. 203,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,321,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $5,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 7,265.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.