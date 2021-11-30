Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.29

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.29 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 107722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

