Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.29

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.29 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 107722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.