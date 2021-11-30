Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of QH opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

