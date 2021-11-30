Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Buys £28,000 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

QLT opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.60 ($2.20).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

