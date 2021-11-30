Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $8.69.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.