Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $42,121.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00093464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.67 or 0.07860767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.39 or 0.99495205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.