Rai Reflex Index Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.96 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00093895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.78 or 0.07892888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,918.39 or 0.99730723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,738,169 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

