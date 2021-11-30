Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLYB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company.

Rallybio stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.