Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.924 dividend. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

