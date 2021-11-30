Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 71,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

