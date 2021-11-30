Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $207.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

