Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

