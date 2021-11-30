Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

