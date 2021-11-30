Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $195,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. 7,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

