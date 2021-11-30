Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

