Realio Network Price Tops $1.29 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.47 million and $392,370.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00063754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.76 or 0.07708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,056.44 or 0.99920628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

