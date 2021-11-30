Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adyen (ADYEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYEY) recently:

11/26/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L'Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. "

11/22/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/18/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

