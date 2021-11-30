Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $231.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $235.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy ended third-quarter fiscal 2021 on a solid note beating the Zacks Consensus Estimateon both revenues and earnings basis. To capture larger shares of expanding solar market, Enphase constantly introduces new types of microinverter. It also has a strong position in manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. The stock boasts a solid solvency position. It has outperformed the industry in the past year and has a Neutral rating. However, the shortage of semiconductors prevalent worldwide has been affecting the solar market as well. As a result, Enphase is also suffering from supply chain constraintfor application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) that are used in its microinverters and expects to remain constrained on microinverters, which in turn might hurt its revenues to some extent in fourth quarter.”

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $179.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $256.71 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 223.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.