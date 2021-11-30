Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

