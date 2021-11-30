Record plc (REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 30th

Record plc (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON REC opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.44. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 44.80 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £165.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

