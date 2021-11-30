Record plc (REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 30th

Record plc (LON:REC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON REC opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.44. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 44.80 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £165.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

Get Record alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Cullen purchased 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,597.28 ($12,538.91).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.