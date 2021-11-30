Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Financial Review

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 30.84% 11.02% 1.14% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.84 $28.15 million $4.34 12.21 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.80 $32.19 million $2.55 9.35

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

