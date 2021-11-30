Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,386.80 or 0.98098727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003296 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

