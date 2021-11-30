Refined Wealth Management Has $5.75 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

