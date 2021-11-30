Refined Wealth Management Purchases 4,338 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Canopy Growth accounts for 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

