Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,300 Shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dragon Victory International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the first quarter worth $35,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52. Dragon Victory International Limited has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

