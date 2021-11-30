Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

RPTX stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $1,262,047. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

