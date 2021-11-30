Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

RPTX stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $1,262,047. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.