Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 6140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Repay alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 947,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 446,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.