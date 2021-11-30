Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.62

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 6571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,969. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

