Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC):

11/12/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

11/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,627. The company has a market cap of $855.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

